Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Inmate escapes hospital with makeshift rope, taxi getaway

Yenchun Chen rappelled down 5 stories onto a roof from an NYC hospital bathroom window while left unsupervised to shower

Christina Coulter
By Christina Coulter | Fox News
close
Escaped convict captured in Pennsylvania Video

Escaped convict captured in Pennsylvania

Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas reports the capture of Michael Charles Burham in Warren County, Pa.

Police are on the hunt for a Riker's Island inmate who escaped through a hospital window by rappelling down five floors with tied-up towels before fleeing in a yellow taxi.

Yenchun Chen, who stands 6-feet, 3-inches and weighs 250 pounds, slipped Mount Sinai Beth Israel staff and Department of Correction officers by squeezing out a bathroom window while left unsupervised to shower around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the New York Police Department said in a press release. 

After shimmying down to a rooftop, Chen climbed a ladder down to the street below and hailed a yellow taxi cab, which sped him southbound down Manhattan's Second Avenue, per the NYPD. 

ESCAPED INMATE ARRESTED WEARING ROLEX, MOVING INTO $1.5M COASTAL FLORIDA HOME

  • Pictured is a surveillance still of escaped convict Yenchun Chen
    Image 1 of 4

    Yenchun Chen, 44, eluded Department of Correction officers and hospital staff on Wednesday after rappelling out a five-story window using a makeshift rope. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

  • Pictured is another surveillance still of escaped inmate Yenchun Chen
    Image 2 of 4

    Yenchun Chen was arrested for felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in Queens on July 31. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

  • Surveillance still of escaped inmate Yenchun Chen
    Image 3 of 4

    Yenchun Chen was admitted to the hospital on Friday for a cardiac issue, police said. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

  • Pictured is another surveillance still of escaped inmate Yenchun Chen
    Image 4 of 4

    Around 9 p.m. on Aug. 9, a police search was underway for Yenchun Chen near the Mount Sinai Beth Israel's Petrie Division near First Avenue and East 16th Street. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Authorities said that Chen requested several towels for his shower, then fashioned them into a rope to escape. 

"When I heard a prisoner escaped through a window, I was just kind of shocked when it happened," one nurse told ABC 7.

Surveillance images captured during the fugitive's escape show he wore a plain white T-shirt and tan pants when he was last seen, and sported a small black goatee – he still appeared to be wearing his hospital bracelet. Distinctive sleeve tattoos mark his left arm and hand, police said, and he has black hair and brown eyes. 

MANHUNT FOR ESCAPED PENNSYLVANIA JAIL INMATE, MURDER SUSPECT CONTINUES

Mugshot of Yenchun Chen

Yenchun Chen is pictured in a mug shot – he was arrested on July 31 for felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in Queens, New York. (New York Post)

Chen, 44, was arrested at the 109th precinct in Queens July 31 for felony criminal possession of a controlled substance and jailed in lieu of a $50,000 bond, according to court records. He has not yet been indicted, and his next court date is scheduled for Aug. 24 in Manhattan Criminal Court, according to New York State Unified Court System data.

He is a Taiwanese native, per Department of Correction data. 

COLORADO PRISONER REMAINS ON THE RUN AFTER 2 OTHER ESCAPED INMATES CAPTURED, 1 FOUND DEAD

Mt. Sinai-Beth Israel Hospital

EMTs are pictured outside a Mount Sinai Beth Israel facility, where Yenchun Chen was transported last Friday due to a cardiac concern. (John Lamparski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

He was housed at Riker's West Facility, per Department of Correction data, generally reserved for sick inmates, and had been hospitalized since last Friday due to a cardiac issue, the New York Post reported.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, a police search was underway near the hospital's Petrie Division, where Chen was treated, near First Avenue and East 16th Street, the New York Daily News reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Department of Correction, the Queens District Attorney's Office and Chen's public defender could not immediately be reached for comment. 

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.