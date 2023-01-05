Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Utah
Published

Injured snowmobiler in Utah hoisted to safety after accident on remote peak

Wasatch County rescue comes days after fatal snowmobile accident of rally car driver Ken Block

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Injured snowmobiler in Utah rescued near remote peak Video

Injured snowmobiler in Utah rescued near remote peak

The injured 21-year-old man sent an SOS to rescuers using a personal locator device after a snowmobile accident near Currant Creek Peak on Wednesday. (Wasatch County Search and Rescue)

Rescuers in Utah saved an injured snowmobiler after an accident in a remote area near Currant Creek Peak on Wednesday, officials said.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue was alerted to the 21-year-old snowmobiler via an SOS sent by a personal locator device that originated just south of Currant Creek Peak, the agency said.

Members of the search and rescue team and Intermountain Life Flight responded to the remote area for what would be a 4.5-hour rescue mission.

The man’s injuries required the medical helicopter to extract him and airlift him to a hospital, officials said. No update on the extent of the man’s injuries were immediately available.

ACTION SPORTS LEGEND, DC SHOES CO-FOUNDER KEN BLOCK KILLED IN SNOWMOBILE ACCIDENT

The injured 21-year-old snowmobiler used a personal locator device to alert rescuers to his location in a remote area near Currant Creek Peak in Wasatch County, Utah.

The injured 21-year-old snowmobiler used a personal locator device to alert rescuers to his location in a remote area near Currant Creek Peak in Wasatch County, Utah. (Wasatch County Search and Rescue)

"Special thanks to all who assisted on a very remote call today," the agency said.

Rescuers hoisted the injured man to a hospital via helicopter.

Rescuers hoisted the injured man to a hospital via helicopter. (Wasatch County Search and Rescue)

The incident marked the rescue team’s fourth response in just five days.

The extent of the 21-year-old man's injuries were not immediately known.

The extent of the 21-year-old man's injuries were not immediately known. (Wasatch County Search and Rescue)

On Monday, the crew was alerted to a snowmobile accident in Mill Hollow involving prominent rally driver Ken Block, who died from his injuries.

The rescue operation took the crew to a remote area near Currant Creek Peak and lasted about 4.5 hours.

The rescue operation took the crew to a remote area near Currant Creek Peak and lasted about 4.5 hours. (Wasatch County Search and Rescue)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crews rescued four snowmobilers buried in snow in the Strawberry River area on Sunday, and on Saturday rescued an ice fisherman who became stranded in the snow in Mudd Creek.