Injured snowmobiler in Utah hoisted to safety after accident on remote peak

Rescuers in Utah saved an injured snowmobiler after an accident in a remote area near Currant Creek Peak on Wednesday, officials said.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue was alerted to the 21-year-old snowmobiler via an SOS sent by a personal locator device that originated just south of Currant Creek Peak, the agency said.

Members of the search and rescue team and Intermountain Life Flight responded to the remote area for what would be a 4.5-hour rescue mission.

The man’s injuries required the medical helicopter to extract him and airlift him to a hospital, officials said. No update on the extent of the man’s injuries were immediately available.

"Special thanks to all who assisted on a very remote call today," the agency said.

The incident marked the rescue team’s fourth response in just five days.

On Monday, the crew was alerted to a snowmobile accident in Mill Hollow involving prominent rally driver Ken Block, who died from his injuries.

Crews rescued four snowmobilers buried in snow in the Strawberry River area on Sunday, and on Saturday rescued an ice fisherman who became stranded in the snow in Mudd Creek.