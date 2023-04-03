Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Infant girl found dead in Houston gas station restroom

A female was seen walking into the restroom and leaving minutes later, Houston police said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An infant girl was found dead Sunday in a Houston gas station restroom, police said. 

The child was discovered around 4:25 a.m., the Houston Police Department said. A Hispanic female went inside the restroom and left around 15 minutes, authorities said, Fox Houston reported.

No description was provided. 

Houston authorities said an infant girl was found dead in a gas station bathroom over the weekend. 

Houston authorities said an infant girl was found dead in a gas station bathroom over the weekend.  (Houston Police)

A customer found the child hours later and called 911. Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department responded and provide medical assistance. 

However, the police said the child had been dead for a few hours. Authorities did not say how old the child was. 

A cause of death has not been determined. 

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the identify of the female to call the police at 713-308-3600.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.