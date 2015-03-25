Indictment alleges evidence tampering in Steubenville rape case dates to night of assault

The first indictment to emerge from a grand jury investigating whether other laws were broken in an eastern Ohio rape case alleges a school employee tampered with evidence on the weekend of the 2012 assault.

William Rhinaman, an information technology employee at Steubenville City Schools, also has been charged with obstructing justice, obstructing official business and perjury.

The indictment released by the Ohio attorney general's office Tuesday alleges Rhinaman tried to alter or conceal evidence from Aug. 11, 2012, through April 25.

Two Steubenville High School football players were convicted of raping a 16-year-old West Virginia girl after an alcohol-fueled party that began the night of Aug. 11, 2012.

Rhinaman is expected to ask for a public defender at a Wednesday hearing.