Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana

Indiana's DePauw University rakes in record $200M in donations

$150M of the cash haul comes from single, anonymous donor

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

DePauw University has received $200 million in donations, representing the largest gift in the western Indiana school’s history, university officials announced Wednesday.

UNIVERSITIES OF WISCONSIN LAUNCH ONLINE COURSE WEBSITE, INCLUDING NEARLY 100 FROM BACHELOR, MASTER PROGRAMS

The private 1,800-student liberal arts college said it received a $150 million gift from an anonymous donor and $50 million in supporting matches from other donors. President Lori S. White said the funds will help DePauw move toward its goal of becoming "a new model for a liberal arts college for the 21st century."

DePauw University campus

Students traverse the snow-covered DePauw University campus in Greencastle, Indiana, Feb. 9, 2022. (Brittney Way/DePauw University via AP)

"Thanks to support at this scale, we can focus on ensuring that our core academic programs and offerings are extraordinary in every way," White said in a news release.

The donations will bolster campus-wide initiatives and the school's strategic plan, announced in 2022, that includes strengthening DePauw's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, its new School of Business and Leadership and its Creative School, which will launch this fall, officials said.

The school’s largest previous gift was $128 million it received in 1999 to support teaching and learning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DePauw's campus is located in Greencastle, about 40 miles west of Indianapolis.