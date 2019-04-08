Indianapolis shootings leave 6 dead in 24-hour period

Indianapolis police are searching for numerous shooters Monday after gun violence rocked the city this past weekend, leaving at least six people dead over a 24-hour period.

The fatal attacks throughout the city between Saturday night and Sunday night included a double-murder at a building police described to FOX59 as being a “motorcycle club hangout.” In another, a 17-year-old was said to have been gunned down in the street by an unknown assailant who pulled up beside him in a car.

“I don't know what's wrong with people...everybody shooting each other,” Arthur Littleton, a resident of the city, told the Indianapolis Star. “This isn't how it's supposed to be."

The violence began Saturday night when a man was found lying in the middle of a street with gunshot wounds. Less than two hours later, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to another scene at an apartment complex, where a man had been targeted after visiting his friends, FOX59 reported. Both are said to have died from their injuries.

In the “motorcycle club hangout” shooting around 1 a.m. Sunday, which left a man and a woman dead, investigators told the station they believe some kind of disagreement between two or three groups hanging out in the building led to the attack.

The 17-year-old was killed Sunday afternoon and the final victim was gunned down that night.

Police told FOX59 they are still investigating the shootings and, as of Monday, no arrests have been made. The names of the victims were not immediately released.

“As a city Indianapolis we cannot continue to tolerate this level of senseless violence that has a disregard for the sanctity of human life,” Rev. Charles Harrison, the president of the anti-gun violence Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition Board, said Monday. “This is our city, Indianapolis, and all of us must care and do all we can together to reduce violence, restore hope, and help improve the quality of life for every resident in this city.”