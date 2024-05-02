Expand / Collapse search
Indiana

Indianapolis police wound man who pointed weapon at people, threatened them

Incident reported Thursday on city's north side

Associated Press
Published
Indianapolis police shot and critically wounded a male pointing a weapon at other people and threatening to shoot them Thursday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the scene on the city's north side on a report of a person armed with a weapon, Officer William Young of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in an impromptu news conference.

The male was "pointing a firearm at people (and) threatening to shoot them," Young said. The situation then escalated into the police shooting.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The police department said on X, formerly Twitter, that no officers were injured.

No additional information was immediately available.