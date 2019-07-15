Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis mom, infant twins die in crash with semi-truck, driver arrested

Authorities in Indianapolis responded to a deadly crash on the eastbound lanes of I-465.

Authorities in Indianapolis responded to a deadly crash on the eastbound lanes of I-465. (INDOT)

The driver of a semi-truck involved in a crash that claimed the lives of a mother and her 18-month-old twins in Indianapolis was arrested on Sunday night and faces three preliminary counts of reckless homicide, a report said.

Bruce Pollard, 57, was arrested after investigators said they believe the truck’s speed could have been a factor, WISHTV.com reported. The report said that Pollard was driving the truck at around noon when he plowed into traffic that was stopped.

The mother and her twins were reportedly in the first car that was hit by the truck, the report said. It burst into flames, the report said. Several other cars were damaged. The mother and twins died at the scene.

The report said that seven adults were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, two of whom were listed in critical condition.