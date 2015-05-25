Indianapolis man, 19, gets 50 years in killing of Guardsman responding to Craigslist iPad ad

An Indianapolis teenager has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a National Guardsman lured to an apartment complex by a Craigslist ad for an iPad.

Nineteen-year-old Tyshaune Kincade pleaded guilty last month in the December 2013 killing of 32-year-old James Vester of Lizton, about 25 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Kincade was sentenced Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Vester was responding to an ad for an Apple iPad when two young males robbed him at an Indianapolis apartment complex where Vester had gone to buy the device. Vester was then fatally shot by one of them. Vester had served more than a year in Iraq.

Kincade's 20-year-old brother, Tryon Kincade, faces a June 8 trial on murder and robbery charges for his alleged involvement in the killing.