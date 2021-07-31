Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published
Last Update 7 mins ago

Indianapolis funeral home shooting leaves multiple injured, including 4-year-old in critical condition: report

The shooting reportedly occurred outside of a funeral home

By Paul Best | Fox News
A shooting outside of a funeral home in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon left five people injured, including a 4-year-old girl in critical condition, FOX 59 reported. 

Police were called around 4:30 p.m. to the scene of a funeral service, where they encountered the 4-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, and a man who was injured, according to the local news station. 

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted shortly before 5 p.m. that the 1100 block of W 30th St. was roped off for an active investigation. 

The 4-year-old was transported to a local hospital and police were called about two other gunshot victims who were seeking treatment at a hospital, according to FOX59

All the victims were in the parking lot of the funeral home. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

