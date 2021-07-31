Indianapolis funeral home shooting leaves multiple injured, including 4-year-old in critical condition: report

A shooting outside of a funeral home in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon left five people injured, including a 4-year-old girl in critical condition, FOX 59 reported.

Police were called around 4:30 p.m. to the scene of a funeral service, where they encountered the 4-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, and a man who was injured, according to the local news station.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted shortly before 5 p.m. that the 1100 block of W 30th St. was roped off for an active investigation.

The 4-year-old was transported to a local hospital and police were called about two other gunshot victims who were seeking treatment at a hospital, according to FOX59.

All the victims were in the parking lot of the funeral home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.