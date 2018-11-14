Indiana woman allegedly killed her husband, waited days to report death, police say

An Indiana woman -- noticeably sporting two black eyes in her mug shot -- was arrested Monday after she allegedly murdered her husband and then waited several days to report the death.

Sheila Ridenour, 55, of Crawfordsville, was preliminarily charged with murder and failure to report a dead body, FOX59 reported. She was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Police responded to Ridenour's home after she called 911 at 3:24 a.m. Monday to confess to shooting and killing her husband. But Ridenour had allegedly killed the man on Friday, leaving his body languishing in the home during the weekend. Officers discovered the remains of 62-year-old Billy Ridenour and took Shiela into custody without incident.

There were no previous reports of domestic violence at Ridenour's home, according to The Journal Review, and it wasn't immediately clear how she sustained her black eyes.

The Ridenours reportedly married in 2017.