Indiana teen accused of murdering father, dumping body in river: police

Police in Indiana are continuing the search for the body of a missing HVAC technician who was believed to be dumped into an Indianapolis river after allegedly being murdered by his 17-year-old son.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested David Perry, 17, on June 1, for his alleged role in the murder of his father, Brandon Perry, 35.

Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital allege that David murdered his father and dumped his body in a large trash can in the White River.

Police say Brandon's body has yet to be found.

On May 29, IMPD Missing Persons detectives began investigating the disappearance of Brandon Perry. He was reportedly last seen on May 26.

Court documents stated that Perry's sister found a "large amount of blood" on the bottom of his mattress after checking his home and calling police to make a missing person report.

The documents state that investigators later found signs of blood on the basement stairs, and a makeshift burn pile in the side yard of the home. Police were able to recover Perry’s license along with damaged credit cards and a business card in the burn pile.

Investigators would later go on to find that a handgun, bought by Perry and gifted to his son, David, was missing, along with a large, blue Republic curbside trash can. A large amount of trash was located on the ground where the trash can is normally kept, according to court documents.

Police also discovered that on May 26, the day Perry reportedly went missing, David went to Walmart and purchased a red dolly, a dust buster, a small fan, seat covers, a candle, a belt and a small gun safe. The gun safe was found in David’s car with the gun inside, court documents read.

Based upon video surveillance, physical evidence, and multiple interviews, detectives believe Perry was killed by his son.

David supposedly told his aunt that he dumped the trash can "about an hour south" and that the can’s lid "was shut, and it wasn’t going to open," according to court documents.

Text messages uncovered by police also indicated that David told someone he was going to be leaving at the end of the month after an argument with his dad.

Police then reportedly spoke to the person David was texting, who told them that he said he couldn't go back to the home but would not say why.

David was formally charged with murder and dangerous possession of a firearm on June 5, according to police.

A jury trial is set for August, but prosecutors believe it will likely be moved.