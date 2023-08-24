Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana

Indiana State Fair reports slight attendance increase for second consecutive year

Over 840K people attended the Hoosier State's annual fair this year

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Attendance at this year's Indiana State Fair rose slightly for the second year in a row, the fair announced Thursday.

ILLINOIS GOV. JB PRITZKER UNVEILS 800-POUND BUTTER COW SCULPTURE AHEAD OF ANNUAL AGRICULTURAL EXTRAVAGANZA

Attendance for the 18-day event reached 840,414, an increase of less than 1% over the 837,568 visitors in 2022, the fair said. Attendance totaled 830,390 in 2021.

Indiana Fox News graphic

Over 840,000 people reportedly attended the Indiana State Fair this year. (Fox News)

The fair set its record attendance of about 978,000 in 2013.

150-FOOT BOLOGNA SANDWICH UNVEILED AT PENNSYLVANIA FAIR

After canceling the 2020 fair because of the pandemic, organizers added an 18th day to the schedule beginning in 2021, but spread the schedule over a longer period by closing on Mondays and Tuesdays. The new format brought an extra weekend into the schedule.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 6,700 exhibitors showed or displayed nearly 50,000 animal and non-animal projects.