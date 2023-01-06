Expand / Collapse search
Indiana man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run involving 12-year-old girl, teen injured

Associated Press
A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to nine years for a hit-and-run that killed a 12-year-old girl and injured a teenage boy.

A Fulton County judge sentenced Gage Rogers on Tuesday after the Akron, Indiana, man had pleaded guilty to two felony hit-and-run charges in the crash that killed Brelynna Felix.

The judge suspended about half of the sentence, and Rogers will serve part of it on either home detention or through community corrections, WSBT-TV reported.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers were alerted in November 2021 that a child may have been struck by a vehicle along State Road 19.

First responders found a 15-year-old boy who had been struck and injured before they found Brelynna, who was pronounced dead at the scene.