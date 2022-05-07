Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published

Indiana man accused of killing wife advances to primary election for township board

Man accused of killing wife gets enough votes to proceed to township primary in Indiana

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
An Indiana candidate for township office has advanced to the primary election despite allegations he killed his wife.

Andrew Wilhoite, 40, of Lebanon, appeared on the Republican ballot for township council. He received 60 out of 276 votes Tuesday, qualifying him to proceed to the primary election, according to the Associated Press.

The township board is made up of three members. Wilhoite is one of three candidates who ran on the Republican ticket. No Democrats were on the ballot.

Andrew Wilhoite, an Indiana candidate for township government, has advanced to the primary election despite facing allegations he killed his wife.

Andrew Wilhoite, an Indiana candidate for township government, has advanced to the primary election despite facing allegations he killed his wife. (Boone County Sheriff's Office)

Wilhoite is awaiting trial on charges of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite. 

According to police reports, Andrew bludgeoned Nikki during a dispute. He then allegedly drove to a creek only a few miles from their house and dumped her body.

Police reported Nikki Wilhoite's body was found March 26 after she had filed for divorce March 17. The couple had been married 12 years.

Andrew Wilhoite's trial is set for Aug. 29, and election day is Nov. 8.

If Wilhoite is convicted of a felony in the case before Election Day, he will no longer be eligible to hold office and will be removed from the race.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com