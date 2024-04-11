Indiana deputies kill man who pointed gun at them

A 54-year-old man has been fatally shot in southwestern Indiana after state police say he pointed a gun at two sheriff's deputies.

INDIANA MAN SHOT, WOUNDED AFTER REPORTEDLY FIRING AT POLICE

Cameron Lee Atkins was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon at the scene of the shooting in Sullivan, about 95 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Sullivan County sheriff's deputies went to a home to discuss a protective order related to a Tuesday evening domestic complaint involving Atkins when the shooting occurred, police said.

Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave. State police are investigating the shooting.