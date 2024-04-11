Expand / Collapse search
Indiana

Indiana deputies kill man who pointed gun at them

Cameron Lee Atkins pronounced dead at scene of Sullivan, IN police shooting

Associated Press
Published
A 54-year-old man has been fatally shot in southwestern Indiana after state police say he pointed a gun at two sheriff's deputies.

Cameron Lee Atkins was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon at the scene of the shooting in Sullivan, about 95 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Indiana deputies on Wednesday fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at them.

Sullivan County sheriff's deputies went to a home to discuss a protective order related to a Tuesday evening domestic complaint involving Atkins when the shooting occurred, police said.

Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave. State police are investigating the shooting.