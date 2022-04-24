Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Illinois teen allegedly carjacked vehicle after fleeing traffic stop in Chicago suburb

Chase began in Orland Park, Illinois, police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
An 18-year-old woman from a Chicago suburb has been charged with carjacking after authorities say she stole a vehicle at a gas station while fleeing from a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Orland Park officers attempted to pull over a male driver in a white Nissan with a female passenger around 5:45 p.m., FOX32 Chicago reported.

The vehicle sped away from officers and was found abandoned at a gas station a short time later, the report said.

Aviana Lipscomb was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, according to FOX32 Chicago.

Aviana Lipscomb was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, according to FOX32 Chicago. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Officers learned the driver and passenger had demanded the keys from a customer at the gas station and stole their vehicle, police said.

Minutes later, officers were alerted that the stolen car was abandoned on 143rd Street, where witnesses said the male and female ran into a nearby wooded area.

Investigators searched the area and learned the suspects had been picked up by another vehicle, the station reported said. 

The subsequent investigation led police to identify Aviana Lipscomb and a male juvenile, who has yet to be located, as the suspects.

Lipscomb was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking. She was being held on $250,000.

