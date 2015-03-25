Illinois teen suspected as multistate 'I-55' bank robber surrenders to FBI

A man suspected of robbing banks in five states has turned himself in to the FBI.

The FBI announced Wednesday that 19-year-old Andrew Maberry, of O'Fallon, Ill., was arrested and charged with one federal count of bank robbery in a July heist at a Commerce Bank in the St. Louis suburb of Arnold.

Maberry's surrender came less than 24 hours after the FBI started a wanted campaign and dubbed him the "I-55 Bandit."

The FBI says Maberry is suspected in 10 robberies and two robbery attempts since May at banks in Illinois, Missouri, Maryland, West Virginia and Tennessee. Some of the crimes occurred near Interstate 55.

The FBI has not disclosed the amount of money taken.

It is not clear if Maberry has an attorney.