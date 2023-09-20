Illinois quadruple murder was 'not a random incident,' 'tremendous amount of evidence' to be reviewed: police

Authorities said a senseless quadruple murder in Romeoville, Illinois, including two adult victims and their two children was "not a random incident."

Romeoville Police Department Deputy Chief Chris Burne said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon that investigators are reviewing a "tremendous amount of evidence" in connection with the deaths of Alberto Rolon, 38, and Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, and their two boys, ages 9 and 7.

Authorities said all four family members were found dead with gunshot wounds in their home on Sunday. The family’s three dogs were also shot to death.

"Our detectives and crime scene investigators spent the last 36 hours collecting a tremendous amount of evidence. We were able to determine that this was not a random incident and there was no cause for a shelter-in-place order," Burne said. He also confirmed the deaths were being investigated as murders.

KILLER AT LARGE AFTER ADULT COUPLE, 2 CHILDREN AND 3 DOGS FOUND SHOT TO DEATH IN ILLINOIS HOME

Burne said the investigation and the search for the killer who fled the 500 Block of Concord Avenue, where the murders took place, was the "top priority" for Romeoville police.

"All our officers and our professional staff have been working tirelessly on this case," the deputy chief said. "The Will County Major Task Force has been brought in to assist our investigators with gathering evidence and reviewing video. The members of the community have been helpful in providing us with information and evidence."

"We continue to seek their assistance in anything, including Ring doorbell footage that they think may be helpful with this investigation," he continued.

CHICAGO NEWS TEAM ROBBED AT GUNPOINT DURING REPORT ON ARMED ROBBERIES IN THE CITY

Mayor John Noak of the Village of Romeoville also spoke during Tuesday’s news conference, saying: "Our entire community is grieving with the family over this tragic incident."

"It’s always heartbreaking when there’s a loss of life but when children are involved it is much more painful," the mayor said. "It is important that we conduct a thorough investigation and we have committed our full resources to that task. The victims deserve that."

During an initial news conference Monday, Burne explained officers found the victims while conducting a well-being check at their suburban Chicago home Sunday evening. The victims are believed to have been shot at some point between Saturday night and early Sunday.

"On Sunday, Sept. 17 at approximately 8:43 p.m., the Romeoville Police Department was requested to conduct a well-being check on the 500 block of Concord Avenue," Romeoville police said. "A member of the family did not show up for work at 6 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 17 and did not respond to phone calls throughout the day, resulting in family members becoming concerned."

Burne also told reporters on Monday that investigators definitively ruled out that "the offender is among the victims right now."

"It is not a murder-suicide," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Romeoville is about 30 miles southwest of Chicago.

Police said Monday that because the deaths happened more than 18 hours ago and no further crimes had been reported, they did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is encouraged to call the Romeoville Police Department at (815) 886-7219.