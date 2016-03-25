Illinois prosecutor: Man couldn't have slain girl in 1957

next Image 1 of 2

An Illinois prosecutor says he's convinced that a man convicted in the 1957 killing of a 7-year-old girl couldn't have committed the crime.

DeKalb County State's Attorney Richard Schmack announced the findings Friday after reviewing evidence in the case of Jack McCullough. The court-ordered, six-month review was prompted by McCullough's push for a new trial.

The girl, Maria Ridulph, vanished from the small community of Sycamore on Dec. 3, 1957, and her body was found several months later. The slaying remained a mystery for decades.

McCullough, a neighbor at the time of the slaying, had long ago been cleared by authorities. But he was charged in 2011 during a renewed effort to solve the case. He was found guilty in 2012.

But Schmack says new evidence firms up an alibi.