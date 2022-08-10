Illinois man fires shots after teens pull car into wrong driveway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Illinois man was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm after allegedly firing shots at two teenagers who accidentally parked in his driveway Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:50 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's officers responded to a 911 call for a report of shots fired at a residential home in Long Grove, Illinois.

Police learned that no one was shot during the incident; however, a handgun was discharged.

The two teenagers told police that they were trying to go to a friend's home, who lived next door, and mistakenly pulled into the wrong driveway.

Vladan Mihailovic, 55, approached the teenagers and demanded to know why they were in his driveway and became loud and argumentative as they tried to explain what happened.

As they began driving off the property after Mihailovic demanded they leave immediately, he produced a firearm and fired two shots, police said.

The teens initially fled the area but later drove to the friend's home where they met sheriff's deputies who had been called to the scene.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office charged Mihailovic with reckless discharge of a firearm, a class four felony.

Mihailovic is being held in the Lake County Jail and is scheduled for an initial court hearing on Wednesday.