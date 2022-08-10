Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Illinois man fires shots after teens pull car into wrong driveway

The Illinois man demanded the teenagers leave his driveway, then proceeded to take out a firearm

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
An Illinois man was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm after allegedly firing shots at two teenagers who accidentally parked in his driveway Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:50 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's officers responded to a 911 call for a report of shots fired at a residential home in Long Grove, Illinois. 

Vladan Mihailovic's, 55, booking photo

Vladan Mihailovic's, 55, booking photo (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Police learned that no one was shot during the incident; however, a handgun was discharged. 

The two teenagers told police that they were trying to go to a friend's home, who lived next door, and mistakenly pulled into the wrong driveway.

Vladan Mihailovic, 55, approached the teenagers and demanded to know why they were in his driveway and became loud and argumentative as they tried to explain what happened. 

As they began driving off the property after Mihailovic demanded they leave immediately, he produced a firearm and fired two shots, police said.

The teens initially fled the area but later drove to the friend's home where they met sheriff's deputies who had been called to the scene.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office charged Mihailovic with reckless discharge of a firearm, a class four felony.

Mihailovic is being held in the Lake County Jail and is scheduled for an initial court hearing on Wednesday.

