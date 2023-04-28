Illinois funeral shooting leaves 1 person injured during family dispute: Police

Illinois police say that one person was injured during a shooting during a funeral service Friday morning.

Officials say a family funeral service was taking place at the Rock of Ages Baptist Church in Maywood, Illinois, when a family dispute broke out, according to FOX 32.

When officers arrived on the scene and attempted to diffuse an argument taking place, an individual fired a shot, leaving one person injured.

Police say that the individual suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Two people of interest were taken into custody at the church.

People with information about the incident are being asked to contact Maywood Police Investigations Sergeant Pezdek at (708) 368-4121 or the Maywood Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at (708) 450-1787.