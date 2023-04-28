Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Illinois funeral shooting leaves 1 person injured during family dispute: Police

Illinois police say the individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries

Adam Sabes
Illinois police say that one person was injured during a shooting during a funeral service Friday morning.

Officials say a family funeral service was taking place at the Rock of Ages Baptist Church in Maywood, Illinois, when a family dispute broke out, according to FOX 32.

When officers arrived on the scene and attempted to diffuse an argument taking place, an individual fired a shot, leaving one person injured.

Police say that the individual suffered non-life threatening injuries.

FEDERAL JUDGE GRANTS INJUNCTION TEMPORARILY BLOCKING ENFORCEMENT OF ILLINOIS GUN LAW

Two people of interest were taken into custody at the church.

3 DEAD, 1 CRITICAL IN PHILADELPHIA NEIGHBORHOOD SHOOTING

People with information about the incident are being asked to contact Maywood Police Investigations Sergeant Pezdek at (708) 368-4121 or the Maywood Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at (708) 450-1787.

