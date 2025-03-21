Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Crime

Illegal immigrant who fled US after 2016 death of Sarah Root is extradited 'to face justice once and for all'

Eswin Mejia fled the U.S. shorty after his arrest in the death of 21-year-old Sarah ROOT

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Former migrant shelter director calls on ‘border czar’ Tom Homan to come to Boston Video

Former migrant shelter director calls on ‘border czar’ Tom Homan to come to Boston

Former Massachusetts migrant shelter director Jon Fetherston joins ‘America Reports’ to describe the growing migrant crisis in Boston and the pushback from state lawmakers against the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts.

A Honduran man accused of killing an Iowa woman in 2016 while driving drunk in Nebraska was extradited to the United States on Friday after he fled the United States following his release on bond. 

Eswin Mejia was arrested Thursday in Honduras and put on a plane to the U.S. to face justice for the death of 21-year-old Sarah Root, the State Department said. 

"Nine years ago, Sarah was tragically killed by an illegal immigrant who later fled our county," Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X. "Today, the Trump Administration is announcing the extradition of Sarah’s killer from Honduras to the United States to face justice once and for all."

BLUE SANCTUARY STATE OPERATING AS 'CONTROL' CENTER FOR VICIOUS MIGRANT GANG: ACTING DEA CHIEF

Eswin Mejia on a plane

Eswin Mejia is pictured handcuffed on a plane on his way back to the United States.  (Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem )

Mejia, who was living in the U.S. illegally, was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed into Root’s vehicle at a stoplight in Omaha, Neb., in January 2016. She later died at a hospital. 

Mejia was detained and charged, but fled the country after being released on bond. He was later added to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) "Most Wanted" list.

At the time of his arrest, ICE said that Mejia was not an "enforcement priority."

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa., praised news of the arrest. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

Authorities in Honduras

Authorities pictured in Honduras.  (Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem)

"The Trump administration never forgot Sarah Root’s story," she wrote on social media. Together, we fought for justice to hold the illegal immigrant who took her life accountable. Iowans and every American know that this administration will always put our citizens first."

Border agents first encountered Mejia in May 2013 when he arrived in Nogales, Ariz., and was designated as an unaccompanied child, according to an ICE response letter to Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb, at the time. "As required by law," Mejia was transferred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which then shipped him to Omaha in 2014 to live with his brother. 

After his January 2016 arrest for motor vehicle homicide, ICE officials "encountered Mr. Mejia just once," but they did not file a detainer.

DEA administrator: We're getting Tren de Aragua out before they cause more harm Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In February, Honduras reached an agreement with the United States to continue a century-old extradition treaty. The agreement came amid tension between both governments after officials expressed concerns over a meeting between Honduran officials and Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino, who faces drug trafficking charges in the U.S.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.