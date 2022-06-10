Illegal immigrant in Florida charged with fleeing crash that killed 21-year-old North Carolinian

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man illegally living in the United States 24 hours after a multi-car crash that killed another motorist.

Edy Juarez Granados, 46, was arrested at his home on charges related to fleeing the scene of a fatal crash. Juarez Granados admitted to police that he was involved in the traffic accident, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities recovered dashcam footage that shows Juarez Granados losing control of his vehicle. His Nissan spun out across the median into the oncoming lane, officials said. His car collided with a 2006 Infiniti being driven by Tyler Baysden, 21, of Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Baysden was killed in the crash, the sheriff's office said.

"Dash camera video from the commercial dump truck, as well as other evidence and witness statements, showed that Juarez Granados lost control of his Nissan truck during a light rain while driving northbound on US 17, south of the intersection with County Road 640," the office wrote in its report.

The Infiniti then collided with two other vehicles and Juarez Granados subsequently drove away from the scene.

"His vehicle crossed over the median while rotating counterclockwise and entered the southbound lane," wrote the sheriff's office. "His truck struck Mr. Baysden’s Infiniti, causing it to lose control and cross over into the northbound lane."

Juarez Granados is charged with several crimes, including leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving without a valid license. Due to his illegal migration into the U.S., Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been notified.

"From the beginning of this investigation, our detectives and crime analysts did a fantastic job locating the suspect and vehicle so quickly," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "This suspect had no valid license and was in the country illegally – he should not have been driving in Florida. Because he was, an innocent person is dead."