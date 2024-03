Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A convicted child predator was reportedly taken into custody in Arizona by Border Patrol agents this month after illegally entering the United States.

The unidentified 32-year-old man was part of a group of six people when he was arrested on March 10, the agency told Fox News Digital.

The group was found in a remote area near Sasabe, Arizona. The man, a Mexican citizen, has two felony convictions for child sex crimes out of St. George, Utah.

He faces prosecution for illegal reentry into the U.S. for an aggravated felon.

CALIFORNIA BILL WOULD EXTEND LEGAL AID TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CONVICTED OF VIOLENT FELONIES

Last weekend, border agents nabbed five child sex offenders in various sectors in Texas. Other parts of the U.S.-Mexico border have also seen arrests of illegal immigrants with child sex crime convictions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FBI Director Christopher Wray recently warned of a "wide array" of dangerous threats coming from the U.S. border, including drug trafficking, violent gangs and smugglers.

"From an FBI perspective, we are seeing a wide array of very dangerous threats that emanate from the border. And that includes everything from drug trafficking – the FBI alone seized enough fentanyl in the last two years to kill 270 million people – that’s just on the fentanyl side," he said.

Fox News Digital's Adam Shaw contributed to this report.