IKEA construction workers find grave at building site

A construction crew in St. Louis discovered a body Thursday near an IKEA store located in the vicinity of a former cemetery used in the late 1800s.

Fox2Now.com reported that the body, which was discovered inside a vault, was reburied Friday at a nearby cemetery. Officials at the site say they will use an X-Ray machine to help determine if there are any more bodies in the area.

"If we see anything else suspicious, then we'll move with caution," Dennis Lower, a construction official, said. He said builders checked the land prior to the construction, but the old maps of the area were difficult to read.

The land had been part of the Rock Springs Cemetery. The report said that most of the bodies at the location were moved to the Calvary Cemetery, including the most recent discovery in 1988.

