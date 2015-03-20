Identical twins achieve identical distinction at northern Nevada high school

Identical twin sisters have achieved an identical distinction at a northern Nevada high school: They're co-valedictorians.

Gabby and Maria Munoz-Robles received the honor by each racking up 4.54 grade point averages at Douglas High School in Minden, about 40 miles south of Reno.

The sisters both plan to attend Notre Dame in the fall and major in biomedical engineering.

But the university is not allowing them to live in the same dormitory.

The sisters told the Record-Courier of Gardnerville (http://bit.ly/RVcWa2 ) that they eventually want to attend graduate school and conduct cancer and arthritis research together.

Both sisters have been involved in track, cross country and band at Douglas High.

It's the first time in the school's history that twins have been co-valedictorians.

