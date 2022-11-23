Idaho police to hold press conference 10 days after college student murders

Officials in Moscow, Idaho, will hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon related to the ongoing investigation into the horrific murders of four local university students.

University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed in the early morning hours of November 13, officials have said. Police have not identified any suspects.

Moscow police received a call shortly before noon on Nov. 13 for a report of an "unconscious person" at the King Road home. Several other people had gathered at the crime scene by the time police arrived, officials said.

Investigators have determined all four were likely stabbed in their sleep sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., after they had returned home from a night out. Some of the victims appeared to have tried to defend themselves.

Two other roommates were inside the home, on the bottom floor, at the time of the murders but were uninjured.

They are all believed to have been killed using a single "fix-blade knife," which has not been recovered yet.

Police said the victims had split off into pairs earlier in the night. Chapin and Kernodle, both 20, were spotted at the Sigma Chi house on the university’s campus and are believed to have returned to the house around 1:45 a.m. Chapin did not live at the home, but was visiting, police said.

Goncalves and Mogen spent the night at a bar called The Corner Club, and then went to a local food truck, where they were seen around 1:40 a.m. They are believed to have been driven by a "private party" to their home around 1:45 a.m., police said.

The surviving roommates had also gone out that night, but returned to the house by 1 a.m., police said.

Police have said they have cleared both surviving roommates, the person who drove Gonsalves and Mogen from the food truck, and a person who was spotted on surveillance video standing behind the women at the food truck.

Officials said late Thursday that investigators had received information that Goncalves could have had a stalker. Investigators "looked extensively" into those reports, and "have pursued hundreds of pieces of information" related to the stalker tip. As of Tuesday, they had been unable to confirm the information or identify a stalker.

Moscow Police Department officials are asking the public to share "all outside surveillance video taken from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday November 13, 2022, from businesses and residences within" a specific area. A map of the area is below.

Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier said Sunday that investigators had received 646 tips since the attack, and have since conducted over 90 interviews.

MPD had assigned four detectives, 24 patrol officers and five support staff employees to the criminal investigation. The FBI has 22 investigators in Moscow, 20 agents in other areas of the United States and two Behavioral Analysis Unit agents working on the case.

The Idaho State Police has deployed 20 investigators, 15 state troopers, a public information officer and a forensic services team to the scene, as well as 15 uniformed troopers to assist with other patrols.

A manhunt continues for the person or people involved in the attack. In the meantime, authorities have created a dedicated webpage related to the King Road attack.

Police are asking anyone with information or footage related to the slayings to call 208-883-7180 or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.