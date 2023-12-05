Idaho man found with dead baby, accused of killing pregnant wife, flashes 'rock on' sign in court: report

An Idaho man who led police on a two-day manhunt last week is now in custody and formally charged with murdering his wife and their unborn baby.

During a virtual hearing on Monday, 48-year-old Jeremy Best appeared to flash a "rock on" hand sign into his camera after a Teton County judge granted a competency hearing for the murder suspect, according to East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton.

The judge also denied bond for Best, Eaton reported.

Teton County officials on Nov. 30 began searching for Best and issued an Amber Alert in Idaho and Wyoming for his 10-month-old child, Zeke Gregory Best.

Just before midnight that Thursday, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance from a residence in Victor and located Best's 38-year-old wife, Kali Randall, deceased upon arrival.

"We thank all of you for walking with us during this time. Our Zeke is now at rest with his loving mama and unborn sibling," Randall's family told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The pain we feel is unimaginable and we thank everyone for their support. You will never know how you have lifted our family up during this time. As this is an ongoing investigation, we ask for privacy as we take time to process and grieve."

Two days after locating Randall, on Saturday morning, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office received a call from hunters saying they found "a man in a sleeping bag on the side of the road" in the area of Kepps Crossing Road near Dan Creek Road, east of Idaho Falls.

"The caller stated the man was naked and making odd statements," the sheriff's department said in a press release.

Upon arrival, deputies took Best into custody and located 10-month-old Zeke deceased, as well as the suspect vehicle, "down an embankment near the roadway," according to the sheriff's department. Authorities have not said how Zeke died.

Best is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to a complaint obtained by East Idaho News.

The suspect is accused of killing his wife "by shooting her in the back and/or right breast and/or right side and causing her death," and the death of "a human fetus carried by Ms. Kali Randall Best."

Best's attorneys, Jim Archibald and John Malek, did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.