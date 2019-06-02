Husband of missing Connecticut mom arrested, charged with hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



NEW CANAAN, Conn. -- The estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, the Connecticut mother of five who has been missing for more than a week, was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence, New Canaan police said Sunday.

Fotis Dulos, 51, was taken into custody in Avon, Conn., on Saturday around 11 p.m., and then transported to New Canaan Police headquarters for processing. His girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 44, was also arrested and booked on similar charges.

Investigators intensified their search Sunday morning at the home of Fotis Dulos' sprawling 10,000-square-foot mansion, which began Saturday morning, resumed shortly before 9 a.m. on Sunday. More than a dozen state police vehicles, along with two canine units showed up at the residence while others gathered near the road.