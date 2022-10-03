Husband jailed for dealing fentanyl less than a month after his wife was busted on the same charges

A Colorado husband was arrested for fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution less than a month after his wife landed in jailed on similar charges.

Agents with the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) arrested 42-year-old Joshua Edward Prull during a traffic stop on in Fort Collins on Sept. 20, less than a month after his wife, 32-year-old Charlotte Elizabeth Haywood, was arrested, according to a NCDTF press release.

Law enforcement officers initially searched the couple's home on Aug. 30, finding hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills, suspected meth and thousands of dollars in cash. Haywood was arrested at the time and received three felony-level drug charges the same day, while police were able to obtain a warrant for Prull's arrest later.

Officers found Prull in possession of narcotics during his arrest, leading to him being charged with additional felony charges for possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Haywood is being held in the Larimer County Jail with bond set at $100,000, while Prull is being held at the same jail with bond set at $500,000 as a result of the additional charges.

Like much of the country, Colorado has recorded a spike of fentanyl-related deaths in recent years. According to a Common Sense Institute Colorado analysis earlier this year, the state experienced 222 fentanyl related-deaths in 2019 and 540 in 2020, a 143% increase. That trend has continued in 2021, with the state recording 800 fentanyl-related deaths, a 260% increase from 2019.

Nationwide, fentanyl was responsible for nearly 75% of all drug overdose deaths in 2021.