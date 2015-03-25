Husband arrested in disappearance of Mall of America store manager

A Minnesota man has been arrested in connection to his wife's disappearance after she failed to show up to her job at the Mall of America last week.

Jeffrey Trevino, a 37-year-old from St. Paul, was booked into the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center for homicide, according to a statement from the St. Paul Police Department.

St. Paul investigators made the arrest at the couple’s home on Tuesday morning, saying that there was enough evidence to suggest a crime was committed there, but did not elaborate.

Kira Trevino, 30, disappeared Saturday after failing to show up at Delia’s, a clothing store at the mall where she worked as a manager.

Trevino’s unoccupied white Chevy Cobalt was found in a mall parking garage early Monday, Cmdr. Vic Poyer of the Bloomington Police Department said, according to Fox 9 News.

Trevino’s family said her cellphone and purse were found inside the car, which was carefully backed into a space where she usually doesn’t park.

Police are still treating Kira’s disappearance as a missing persons case, and her body has not been found, Fox 9 News reports.

