Husband arrested in disappearance of Mall of America store manager
A Minnesota man has been arrested in connection to his wife's disappearance after she failed to show up to her job at the Mall of America last week.
Jeffrey Trevino, a 37-year-old from St. Paul, was booked into the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center for homicide, according to a statement from the St. Paul Police Department.
St. Paul investigators made the arrest at the couple’s home on Tuesday morning, saying that there was enough evidence to suggest a crime was committed there, but did not elaborate.
Kira Trevino, 30, disappeared Saturday after failing to show up at Delia’s, a clothing store at the mall where she worked as a manager.
Trevino’s unoccupied white Chevy Cobalt was found in a mall parking garage early Monday, Cmdr. Vic Poyer of the Bloomington Police Department said, according to Fox 9 News.
Trevino’s family said her cellphone and purse were found inside the car, which was carefully backed into a space where she usually doesn’t park.
Police are still treating Kira’s disappearance as a missing persons case, and her body has not been found, Fox 9 News reports.