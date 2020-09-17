Sally spreads 'torrential' rains over Southeast, Teddy to become major hurricane on way to Bermuda

A weakened Sally is bringing the risk of flooding across the Southeast on Thursday as another storm in the Atlantic Ocean is gathering strength.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued its final advisory on Sally early Thursday, saying the center of the storm was located near Montgomery, Ala., packing 30 mph winds with movement northeast at 12 mph.

"Tropical Depression Sally still producing torrential rains over eastern Alabama and western and central Georgia," the NHC said.

Sally continues to weaken as it moves across the Southeast and into the Mid-Atlantic before it gets picked up by a cold front and out to sea on Saturday.

Heavy rain, high winds with some isolated tornadoes will be the main risks along the trajectory of this system.

Up to 6 inches of rain is possible across parts of Georgia, while the Carolinas could see up to 10 inches of rain in some locations.

The threat of tornadoes will shift from southern Georgia and northern Florida in the morning, to eastern Georgia and much of the Carolinas by Thursday night.



The other storm we’ll have to keep an eye on in the Atlantic is Hurricane Teddy, which is now a Category 2 storm with winds of 105 mph and is located about 625 miles east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles, according to the NHC.

Teddy is forecast to become a major hurricane as it moves closer to Bermuda this weekend perhaps taking a direct hit.

After that, the system could get pushed closer to the U.S., possibly by New England late next week, but for now, there are no other storms impacting the U.S. in the next five days.

Large swells generated by Teddy are expected to reach the East Coast by the weekend and are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

The cold front that will push Sally offshore is bringing much cooler air into the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, and then across the Eastern U.S. this weekend.



Meanwhile, the West is still up in flames with over 80 large wildfires burning across the region.

Critical fire conditions also continue for parts of Oregon, Northern California and the Great Basin.

Poor air quality and smoke are still widespread across the region stretching into the central U.S. and even into the Northeast.

There is some moisture moving into the Northwest in the next few days that will bring temperatures down and produce some much-needed rain for the region, however, we could also see a risk for stronger thunderstorms as well as a few tornadoes.

