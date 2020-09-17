Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Sally weakens to tropical depression, still causing 'torrential rains'

Fox News
Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, AlabamaVideo

Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama

Director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, Jonathan Gaddy, joins ‘America’s Newsroom.’

Sally has weakened to a tropical depression but is still causing torrential rains over eastern Alabama and western Georgia, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm's remnants could dump up to a foot of rain and spread the threat of flooding to Georgia and the Carolinas after it brought fierce winds, flooding, and a dangerous storm surge to the Gulf Coast on Wednesday. Meanwhile, coastal residents hope to start the recovery process after at least one person was killed and hundreds needed rescue.

Follow below for the latest updates. Mobile users click here.

