Live Updates: Sally weakens to tropical depression, still causing 'torrential rains'

Sally has weakened to a tropical depression but is still causing torrential rains over eastern Alabama and western Georgia, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm's remnants could dump up to a foot of rain and spread the threat of flooding to Georgia and the Carolinas after it brought fierce winds, flooding, and a dangerous storm surge to the Gulf Coast on Wednesday. Meanwhile, coastal residents hope to start the recovery process after at least one person was killed and hundreds needed rescue.

