Hurricane Sally destruction along Alabama coast seen in drone video

New drone video captured the mess Hurricane Sally left behind on Alabama’s coastline after tearing through early Wednesday morning with 105 mph winds, torrential rainfall and a powerful storm surge.

The storm tore apart buildings, hurled boats and debris around, and dumped as much as 30 inches of rain in southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle before downgrading to a tropical storm Wednesday. It continued to weaken to a post-tropical depression Thursday as it moved northeast.

The wall of a residential high-rise building was sheared completely off in the storm, leaving multiple levels exposed, the video shows. Sally tore through bedrooms and furniture, leaving dresser drawers open and bedding unraveled, the video shows.

ELDERLY FLORIDA COUPLE TRAPPED IN ATTIC RESCUED FROM FLOOD BY JET SKI-RIDING FIREFIGHTER

Even in its weakened state, the storm dropped heavy rain in the Carolinas Thursday afternoon, and tornadoes were possible in the region, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In all, Sally’s damage is expected to cost upward of $2 billion, Reuters reported.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey put out a call on Twitter for more volunteers to aid the Red Cross’ recovery efforts as the nonprofit set up shelters for people displaced by the storm.

And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said road closures and flooding could continue for days.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

Flash flood watches remained in effect from northeast Georgia across upstate South Carolina, most of North Carolina and southeastern Virginia.

Maximum sustained wind was around 15 mph Thursday evening, but heavy rain was expected to continue into the Carolinas and southeast Virginia. The storm was moving northeast from about 115 miles west of Florence, S.C., at 24 mph.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 400,000 people in Alabama, Florida and Georgia were still without power Thursday evening, according to the blackout-tracking websites PowerOutage.us.

As Sally faded away, however, Hurricane Teddy strengthened into a major Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on track for Bermuda, closing in from about 1,070 miles to the southeast.