Hurricanes
Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida, bringing life-threatening storm surge and flooding

Tornadoes also possible as Hurricane Ian targets Florida's west-central coast

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
Florida AG Ashley Moody issues dire warning on Hurricane Ian: 'This could be the storm we've feared' Video

Florida AG Ashley Moody issues dire warning on Hurricane Ian: 'This could be the storm we've feared'

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody urges Florida residents to plan evacuations and find safety ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall.

Major Hurricane Ian will make landfall across the west-central coast of Florida on Wednesday and into Thursday.  

HURRICANE IAN STRIKES CUBA, STRENGTHENS TO CATEGORY 3 AS IT TARGETS FLORIDA

The Hurricane Ian forecast track

The Hurricane Ian forecast track (Credit: Fox News)

This incredibly dangerous storm will slow down and bring life-threatening storm surge, heavy rain and extreme flooding along the coast and far inland.  

Hurricane Ian storm surge warnings

Hurricane Ian storm surge warnings (Credit: Fox News)

Tornadoes will be possible, as well as widespread power outages.  

Hurricane Ian's power outage forecast through Saturday

Hurricane Ian's power outage forecast through Saturday (Credit: Fox News)

Hurricane preparations need to be completed, and evacuation warnings should be heeded.  

The rain forecast in the Tampa area over the next five days

The rain forecast in the Tampa area over the next five days (Credit: Fox News)

This could be the worst-case scenario for the Tampa area. 

Hurricane Ian watches and warnings

Hurricane Ian watches and warnings (Credit: Fox News)

The rest of the country is fairly quiet.  

High temperatures have prompted excessive heat warnings for southern California, while the Northeast and Great Lakes will be unsettled with cooler-than-average temperatures.

