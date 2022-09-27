Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida, bringing life-threatening storm surge and flooding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Major Hurricane Ian will make landfall across the west-central coast of Florida on Wednesday and into Thursday.

HURRICANE IAN STRIKES CUBA, STRENGTHENS TO CATEGORY 3 AS IT TARGETS FLORIDA

This incredibly dangerous storm will slow down and bring life-threatening storm surge, heavy rain and extreme flooding along the coast and far inland.

Tornadoes will be possible, as well as widespread power outages.

Hurricane preparations need to be completed, and evacuation warnings should be heeded.

This could be the worst-case scenario for the Tampa area.

The rest of the country is fairly quiet.

High temperatures have prompted excessive heat warnings for southern California, while the Northeast and Great Lakes will be unsettled with cooler-than-average temperatures.