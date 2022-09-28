Hurricane Ian to impact much of Florida before moving north through the weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hurricane Ian is forecast to make landfall across the west coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

Life-threatening storm surge and catastrophic damage will be the result of this powerful storm.

Much of the state will feel the effects the hurricane, with flooding rain, sustained winds and tornadoes expected in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Flooding will move well inland and power outages will be widespread.

HURRICANE IAN: TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY OPENS CAMPGROUNDS TO STORM EVACUEES

The rest of the country remains fairly quiet.

Ian will impact the Southeast and parts of the Mid-Atlantic on Friday and through the weekend.

THE 1921 TARPON SPRINGS STORM: THE LAST HURRICANE TO HIT TAMPA BAY BEFORE IAN

Cooler weather has settled into the Northeast and Great Lakes, with some scattered rain showers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Well-above-average temperatures hang on to the West, with excessive heat warnings for southern California.