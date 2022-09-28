Expand / Collapse search
Hurricanes
Published

Hurricane Ian to impact much of Florida before moving north through the weekend

Much of Florida will feel impacts from the storm

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Ron DeSantis shares how Floridians can get hotel deals as Hurricane Ian approaches Video

Ron DeSantis shares how Floridians can get hotel deals as Hurricane Ian approaches

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Floridians fleeing Hurricane Ian can head to Expedia.com/Florida for deals on hotels on 'Hannity.' 

Hurricane Ian is forecast to make landfall across the west coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon.  

Life-threatening storm surge and catastrophic damage will be the result of this powerful storm.  

Hurricane Ian strengthens to a Category 4 storm

Hurricane Ian strengthens to a Category 4 storm (Credit: Fox News)

Much of the state will feel the effects the hurricane, with flooding rain, sustained winds and tornadoes expected in the next 24 to 48 hours.  

Flooding will move well inland and power outages will be widespread.  

The threat of tornadoes from Hurricane Ian

The threat of tornadoes from Hurricane Ian (Credit: Fox News)

HURRICANE IAN: TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY OPENS CAMPGROUNDS TO STORM EVACUEES

The rest of the country remains fairly quiet.  

What to know about Hurricane Ian

What to know about Hurricane Ian (Credit: Fox News)

Ian will impact the Southeast and parts of the Mid-Atlantic on Friday and through the weekend.

THE 1921 TARPON SPRINGS STORM: THE LAST HURRICANE TO HIT TAMPA BAY BEFORE IAN

The forecast track for Hurricane Ian

The forecast track for Hurricane Ian (Credit: Fox News)

Cooler weather has settled into the Northeast and Great Lakes, with some scattered rain showers.  

Well-above-average temperatures hang on to the West, with excessive heat warnings for southern California.

