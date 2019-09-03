Boy rescued from fierce Atlantic Ocean tide on Florida coast as Hurricane Dorian nears

JUNO BEACH, Fla. -- As people stood near Juno Beach, about 20 minutes north of Palm Beach, with Hurricane Dorian moving north, some of them witnessed an emergency before their very eyes.

David and Carla Taylor, of Palm Beach Gardens, just over six miles from the beach, said they'd decided to check out how bad the erosion was on Tuesday evening. David walked down to the beach, where the waves were crashing over the sand—up to the very edge.

“I was just standing down by the water, I went down to go see the water for a second. A little boy ran by and a rogue wave came up and snatched the little boy off his feet and started to take him out to the ocean,” he said.

That’s when he took action and rescued the boy, scooping him up out of the sea to safety.

“I just ran out five or ten feet, picked him up and got him back to safety,” Taylor said. “But, he was pretty scared... he was crying when he was done.”

HURRICANE DORIAN LASHES FLORIDA'S ATLATNTIC COAST AFTER DECIMATING BAHAMAS

Taylor said the family was standing 10 feet away from him, but it happened “so fast.” The family thanked him when he brought the boy back to shore.

The Taylors didn’t know the family—and say they still don’t. The family left before they could get any names.

Even so, this Palm Beach Gardens man in an instant went from a bystander at the beach to someone who stepped in to help.

“Makes me feel pretty good. I think anybody who was standing there would’ve done the same thing, to see the terrified little boy, they would’ve probably just jumped right in and done the same thing,” Taylor said.

He said he’s lived in the area for over five decades, understanding the ocean’s temperament.

He also said people unfamiliar with the beach as storms approach should “stay on dry land and look from afar.”

“The hurricane’s gone, the elements are pretty much gone, but the ocean is still pretty fierce,” Taylor said.

The National Weather Service said people in South Florida "should continue to monitor weather conditions and follow the advice of local officials."

The National Weather Service Alert for South Florida as of Tuesday evening still said: "The center of Hurricane Dorian continues its northwestward movement over the Atlantic waters east of Florida, slowly distancing itself from South Florida. Occasional tropical storm-force wind gusts from squalls are still possible over South Florida through this evening... A prolonged period of strong winds over the Atlantic coastal waters will cause very hazardous seas, rough surf, and beach erosion through the next few days."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Juno Beach experienced this first hand as people lined the coast to look at the erosion. Thankfully, Taylor was standing at the right place at the right time as that unexpected tide swept up the kid.

"I was just here, for whatever reason I was standing where God needed me at that time," Taylor said.