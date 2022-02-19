Huntington Beach police helicopter crashes in California; pilots hospitalized: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Huntington Beach, California, police helicopter crashed into waters in Newport Beach on Saturday night, with two pilots rescued and transported to a trauma center, according to reports.

Hunting Beach police confirmed the crash in a Twitter message around 7:30 p.m. local time.

"We can confirm that our police helicopter, HB1, crash landed in the Newport Beach area," the message said. "Rescue efforts are underway & more information will be released when available."

FLORIDA HELICOPTER CRASHES INTO OCEAN NEAR CROWDED BEACH

Dozens of witnesses in Newport Beach saw the helicopter go down around 6:45 p.m., KCBS-TV of Los Angeles reported.

The helicopter was visible between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula, according to the station.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The helicopter crash in California happened hours after a helicopter went down off Miami Beach, Florida, in another incident that occurred with witnesses watching along the beach.

Two people were also hospitalized in the Florida crash, reports said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.