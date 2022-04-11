Houstonians on edge following 3 road rage shootings over the weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three road rage shootings left two people dead in Houston, Texas, over the weekend and drivers are reacting.



"We have siblings, we have children, we have parents, it could be anybody," Tareq Shenaq told FOX 26 Houston.

The first shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police arrived at the intersection of Fry Road and Keith Harrow Blvd to find a car crashed into a pole. The driver had been shot, and died at the scene. Witnesses said someone in a smaller black Ford started shooting into the victim's vehicle in what appeared to be a road rage incident.

The second shooting was reported just before midnight Sunday. A woman died after someone opened fire on her SUV while she was driving along Interstate 45, also known as the Gulf Freeway, in La Marque.

A woman was shot in the leg while inside her car on Interstate 10, also known as Katy Freeway, near T.C. Jester Blvd around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. She was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The three latest road rage shootings add to the dozens that have played out on Texas roads over the past few months, FOX 26 reports.

"You really never know who you’re messing with when you’re driving on the roads. And always engage peacefully. And you never know especially in Texas with all these open carry laws," Shenaq said.

Some residents believe stricter gun laws is the answer to stopping the shootings, but not everyone agrees.

"I don’t think it plays a role. I think people who want to do the wrong thing are going to do the wrong thing, unfortunately," one resident told the TV station crew.



No one has been arrested in any of the three incidents from over the weekend. Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.