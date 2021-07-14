Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston and Galveston
Published

Houston sheriff's deputy shot in hospital, suspect detained: police

Sheriff's deputies reportedly took an inmate to the hospital for a clinic visit when the shooting occurred

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Harris County sheriff's deputy was shot in the hand at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston, Texas on Wednesday afternoon, police said. 

The suspected shooter was detained and there is no longer a threat to the hospital. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sheriff's deputies took an inmate from the county jail for a clinic visit when the detainee tried to grab a deputy's gun, FOX 26 Houston reports. 

There are no other known injuries reported at this time. 

Ben Taub Hospital is located inside Texas Medical Center, which bills itself as the "largest medical city in the world."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money