Houston police rescue dozens from house allegedly involved in human trafficking operation

Houston law officials rescued nearly 30 people from a house allegedly involved in human trafficking, according to reports.

Houston police officers responded around 9 p.m. on Thursday to reports of a man running down the street in his underwear and yelling that he had been kidnapped. The man told officers he had been held in a Raven Ridge Drive home, according to Click 2 Houston.

Police entered the home, finding 25 males and one female inside, who may be a minor, KHOU-11 reported. The total number of alleged victims rose to 29 males by Friday morning.

Video posted to Twitter showed police bringing the people out of the home, most in their underwear.

HOUSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT SALUTES ITS 1ST OFFICER LOAST TO COVID-19

The victims were from different Latin American countries, including Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and Cuba. Some told police they had been there for a week.

According to investigators, most of the victims said they were picked up in Brownsville between two days and a week ago, ABC 13 reported.

3 US MARSHALS HURT IN NEW YORK CITY SHOOTOUT

Three people were detained, who may be “coyotes” – people hired to smuggle people across the border – but it is unclear if they are suspects.

“That’s a pretty significant number for us to encounter,” Cmdr. Jonathon Halliday of the Houston Police Department said.

The victims have been taken to Ridgemont Elementary School for shelter, with some in the community reportedly offering to provide clothing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Houston police are waiting for immigration officials to begin their investigation.