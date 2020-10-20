2 Houston police officers shot, suspect in custody, chief says

Two police officers were shot Tuesday in southwest Houston and the suspect was taken into custody "without further incident, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

The shooting prompted a large law enforcement presence near the 2600 block of Holly Hall Street. A SWAT team was called for “a possible barricaded suspect,” Houston police said.

Acevedo said two officers were hit by gunfire and asked the public to “please continue to pray for our officers, their families and their extended @houstonpolicefs@I love you.”

Additional information as to what led to the shooting was not immediately available. Police are expected to hold a press briefing later this afternoon.

The two officers were rushed to a hospital, Houston Police Officers Union President Joe Gamaldi tweeted. Police said the suspect was also being taken to a hospital. No details on the conditions of the officers or the suspect were immediately available.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña urged the public to “stay clear” and “keep these officers in your thoughts.”

Several police vehicles were seen at an apartment complex on the scene, KTRK-TV reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story; check back for updates.