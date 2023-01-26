Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston and Galveston
Published

Houston Police release video of suspect delivering vicious punch to driver in ‘road rage incident’

Houston Police Department says suspect was driving a gray/silver Honda Accord

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Houston Police searching for suspect who punched driver in road rage incident Video

Houston Police searching for suspect who punched driver in road rage incident

The Houston Police Department has released a video in the search for a suspect wanted following a road rage incident. (Credit: Houston Police Department/AUTO OVERLOAD/TMX)

Police in Houston are searching Thursday for a suspect caught on video delivering a vicious punch to another driver during a "road rage incident," knocking him to the ground. 

The incident happened in northwest Houston around 6 p.m. on Jan. 14, investigators say. 

Video released by the Houston Police Department begins with the driver of a gray/silver Honda Accord putting his right turn signal on, trying to merge into a lane leading to a highway on-ramp. 

But dashcam footage taken from the victim’s vehicle shows that the Honda was unable to enter the lane. 

DEFENSE ARGUES TENNESSEE ROAD RAGE KILLER’S ACTIONS NOT PREMEDITATED 

Video released by Houston Police showed the assault happening after a driver damaged their vehicle while attempting to merge into a lane.

Video released by Houston Police showed the assault happening after a driver damaged their vehicle while attempting to merge into a lane. (Houston Police Department/AUTO OVERLOAD/TMX)

Both vehicles eventually pull up to each other side by side as traffic comes to a halt, with the Honda driver still angling to get over. 

When traffic resumes, the Honda forces itself in front of the victim’s larger vehicle and appears to shatter its own rear passenger window as both vehicles come into contact. 

1 DEAD, 2 INJURED IN ARIZONA ROAD RAGE SHOOTING INCIDENT 

After entering the lane, both vehicles come to a halt and the suspect, who Houston Police say was driving a gray/silver Honda Accord, appears to exchange words with the victim.

After entering the lane, both vehicles come to a halt and the suspect, who Houston Police say was driving a gray/silver Honda Accord, appears to exchange words with the victim. (Houston Police Department/AUTO OVERLOAD/TMX)

After traffic stops again, both drivers get out of their vehicles and appear to exchange a few words before the Honda driver punches the victim in the face, dropping him to the ground. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The suspect is then seen punching the victim.

The suspect is then seen punching the victim. (Houston Police Department/AUTO OVERLOAD/TMX)

The Houston Police Department says that its Major Assaults unit is looking into the case and that the Honda had Mississippi license plates with the sequence HAV5744. 

The suspect was described as a white male in his late 20s, last seen wearing a "white Under Armor ballcap with an ‘X’ and a blue hooded sweatshirt with ‘Pikes Peak Colorado’ lettering, and white pants." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.