Houston and Galveston
Published

Houston police charge man in road rage shooting death of pastor

Deshawn Longmire turned himself in on Friday

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A man has been charged in connection with a fatal road rage shooting that led to the death of a pastor in late June. 

Deshawn Longmire, 23, was charged with murder in the 208th State District Court. His bond was set at $500,000 on Saturday. 

A mugshot of Deshawn Longmire. 

A mugshot of Deshawn Longmire.  (HPD)

Houston police officers responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of South Interstate Highway 45 just after 5 p.m. on Friday, June 24.  

Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived on scene and determined a man was wounded. The driver, it was later revealed, was 58-year-old Ronald Mouton, a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. He was pronounced deceased from a gunshot wound. 

Witnesses told police Mouton was driving in a white car when he was shot by a driver in a black sedan after an apparent road rage incident, Houston’s FOX 26 reported in June. 

Families told the station that Mouton left behind a wife, four kids, 10 grandchildren and a brother. 

Investigators identified Longmire as a suspect in the case. On Friday, he was charged with Mouton’s murder. Longmire turned himself in to police later that day.

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  