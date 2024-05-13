Houston pizza delivery driver shoots, kills customer trying to rob him: police

A Texas pizza delivery driver shot and killed a customer early Sunday who was trying to rob him, police said.

The delivery person working for an unnamed establishment arrived at the Park Yellowstone Apartment Homes in Houston just before 12:45 a.m. when a male customer confronted him, the Houston Police Department said.

"A male was making a food delivery to the above address when he was confronted by a male suspect, who pointed a gun at him and demanded his cash," a police statement said. "Fearing for his life, the male pulled out his gun and fatally shot the suspect."

HOUSTON POLICE IDENTIFY MAN WANTED FOR KILLING ATTORNEY AT MCDONALD'S

The driver remained at the scene to provide a statement to responding officers, police said. He was not injured.

Homicide investigators were looking for a second male suspect who allegedly took a backpack from the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was described as a Black male wearing a white hooded sweater.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office will refer the shooting to a grand jury, police said.