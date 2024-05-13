Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Houston pizza delivery driver shoots, kills customer trying to rob him: police

The customer had a gun and demanded the delivery driver's cash, police said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A Texas pizza delivery driver shot and killed a customer early Sunday who was trying to rob him, police said. 

The delivery person working for an unnamed establishment arrived at the Park Yellowstone Apartment Homes in Houston just before 12:45 a.m. when a male customer confronted him, the Houston Police Department said. 

"A male was making a food delivery to the above address when he was confronted by a male suspect, who pointed a gun at him and demanded his cash," a police statement said. "Fearing for his life, the male pulled out his gun and fatally shot the suspect."

HOUSTON POLICE IDENTIFY MAN WANTED FOR KILLING ATTORNEY AT MCDONALD'S

The Yellowstone Apartments and a pizza

The Park Yellowstone Apartments in Houston. A pizza delivery driver shot and killed a customer in the complex Sunday who was trying to rob him, police said.  (Google Maps)

The driver remained at the scene to provide a statement to responding officers, police said. He was not injured. 

Homicide investigators were looking for a second male suspect who allegedly took a backpack from the scene.

He was described as a Black male wearing a white hooded sweater. 

The Harris County District Attorney's Office will refer the shooting to a grand jury, police said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.