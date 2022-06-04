Expand / Collapse search
Houston and Galveston
Published

Houston nightclub shooting leaves multiple injured after U-Haul driver opens fire

Houston police say the driver of a U-Haul truck engaged in a drive-by shooting outside a nightclub, injuring at least three people

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
At least three people were injured after an individual opened fire from inside a U-Haul outside a nightclub in Houston.

Police say that an individual driving a U-Haul truck drove by a nightclub in Houston and fired several shots on Saturday morning at around 4:45 a.m., according to FOX 26.

Two women and one man were shot, according to the report, ranging in ages from 32 to 50.

When taken to the hospital, one individual was described as being in critical condition and two were in stable condition, according to the report.

Three people are injured after an individual opened fire from inside a U-Haul outside a nightclub in Houston.

Three people are injured after an individual opened fire from inside a U-Haul outside a nightclub in Houston. (Google Maps)

Police say that while several witnesses saw the situation unfold, they do not have a description of the suspect and said that the U-Haul truck has not been found.

The incident is under investigation, according to the report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.