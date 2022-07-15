Houston man robs convenient store wearing ski mask he bought from the store: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Houston man is at large after he reportedly bought a face mask from a convenience store and later allegedly used the mask to rob the store.

The suspect is accused of walking into the convenience store on July 4, where he reportedly purchased a face mask and stuck around until customers left the store, Fox 26 Houston reports.

When the clerk left the register to restock items in the front of the story, the suspect then reportedly put on the facemask and drew his gun.

Fox 26 reports that security footage shows the suspect brandishing the gun in a bid to force the cashier to open the cash register and demanding cash.

Once the cashier put the money in a bag, the suspect hurried out of the store. The entire incident was caught on surveillance footage.

Police are now searching for the unidentified man, who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue Nike brand shorts and white slides.

Information that leads to his arrest may result in cash payment of up to $5,000 according to Fox 26 Houston.