Houston man with Alzheimer’s brutally beaten, robbed in parking lot

A 67-year-old man who suffers from advanced stages of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease was brutally beaten and robbed in a Houston parking lot last week.

On Dec. 23, Florentino Hurtado was waiting for his wife in their car while she ran into La Michoacana Meat Market in North Houston.

After about a minute, Hurtado exited the vehicle and wandered to the rear of the car in what police described as a "dazed manner."

Surveillance footage shows Hurtado briefly wandering then returning to the front of the vehicle and placing his hand on the door handle of another vehicle.

Hurtado was then approached by two Black men – later identified as Trayvion Lockridge and Deroderic Stephens.

Police say Lockridge punched Hurtado in the face, causing him to fall to the pavement. Lockridge repeatedly struck Hurtado with his hands and feet several times before stealing his cell phone, police said. Hurtado attempted to stand up but was "quickly met with 2-3 forceful stomps to his head and body."

The assault was captured on a surveillance camera and lasted around two minutes, according to a police affidavit.

Hurtado was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital where his family was informed that he suffered a possible traumatic brain injury, concussion, a broken facial cheekbone, multiple lacerations to the face and a black eye. His wife told police that he has often cried out in pain throughout the day and night repeating: "Someone beat me up."

Lockridge and Stephens were arrested five days later and charged with aggravated robbery of a victim over the age of 65 or disabled.

Judge Colleen Gaido set Lockridge’s bond at $50,000 – despite the state pushing for $1 million, FOX 26 reports.

"It’s just sad. It’s really sad, my father did not deserve this at all," Hurtado’s daughter, Jessica Hurtado, told the station. "We want justice for my dad. That’s all we want."