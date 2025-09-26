Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Texas

Houston Halloween display shows mannequins in red hats hanging from gallows with Mexican flag

Display features hanging figures in red hats as Trump ramps up ICE enforcement efforts

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
close
Mannequins dressed in red hats hang from gallows in Houston Halloween display Video

Mannequins dressed in red hats hang from gallows in Houston Halloween display

A controversial Halloween display in Houston’s Second Ward neighborhood has sparked outrage after video shows mannequins dressed in red hats hanging from a gallows beneath a Mexican flag. (Credit: FNTV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Halloween display in a neighborhood in Houston, Texas, is fueling outrage after video captured mannequins wearing red hats staged in what appears to be an execution scene.

The display — located in the predominantly Hispanic neighborhood of Second Ward — features multiple mannequins. Two of the figures — dressed in red hats, black shirts, khaki pants and black masks — are seen hanging from ropes around their necks on a wooden gallows topped with a Mexican flag, FNTV video shows.

MSNBC REPORTER SUGGESTS ICE CREATED FEAR, DIVISION BY MASKING UP AND USING UNMARKED CARS PRIOR TO SHOOTING

The mannequins are barefoot and appear to have stacks of zip ties in their pockets.

A Halloween display in a neighborhood in Houston, Texas, is drawing controversy throughout the community and online.

A controversial Halloween display in a neighborhood in Houston, Texas, is fueling outrage after video captured mannequins wearing red hats staged in what appears to be an execution scene. (FNTV)

Nearby, a third mannequin dressed in a poncho and straw hat stands over a fourth figure, which appears to be tied up on the ground. Two coffins are also displayed on either side of the gallows, which sits beneath a second, larger Mexican flag, according to FNTV.

5 TIMES DEMOCRATS BLASTED ICE WITH HARSH RHETORIC

The two hanging mannequins wear red hats resembling President Trump’s signature "Make America Great Again" caps. ICE agents, who typically dress in dark clothing with covered faces for anonymity, have also been known to use zip ties.

A Halloween display in a neighborhood in Houston, Texas, is drawing controversy throughout the community and online.

The video has spread widely on social media, with many flocking to see the display in person. (FNTV)

The video has spread widely on social media, with many flocking to see the display in person, according to FNTV.

PORTLAND ANTI-ICE DEMONSTRATORS CONFUSED WHEN PERSON IN FULL-SIZE ELMO COSTUME SHOWS UP

"Family in Houston, Texas, put a Halloween display up that has two MAGA mannequins, wearing red hats, being hanged from gallows topped by a Mexican flag," one X user posted. "This hateful display will likely be inciting violence. It goes past free speech. Arrest who did this."

trump

US President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The controversial display appeared as the Trump administration continues to ramp up U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) efforts nationwide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Second Ward, located near Downtown Houston, is one of the city's four original neighborhoods and has a predominantly Hispanic population, according to the website for the City of Houston.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Close modal

Continue