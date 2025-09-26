Houston Halloween display shows mannequins in red hats hanging from gallows with Mexican flag

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Halloween display in a neighborhood in Houston, Texas, is fueling outrage after video captured mannequins wearing red hats staged in what appears to be an execution scene.

The display — located in the predominantly Hispanic neighborhood of Second Ward — features multiple mannequins. Two of the figures — dressed in red hats, black shirts, khaki pants and black masks — are seen hanging from ropes around their necks on a wooden gallows topped with a Mexican flag, FNTV video shows.

The mannequins are barefoot and appear to have stacks of zip ties in their pockets.

Nearby, a third mannequin dressed in a poncho and straw hat stands over a fourth figure, which appears to be tied up on the ground. Two coffins are also displayed on either side of the gallows, which sits beneath a second, larger Mexican flag, according to FNTV.

The two hanging mannequins wear red hats resembling President Trump’s signature "Make America Great Again" caps. ICE agents, who typically dress in dark clothing with covered faces for anonymity, have also been known to use zip ties.

The video has spread widely on social media, with many flocking to see the display in person, according to FNTV.

"Family in Houston, Texas, put a Halloween display up that has two MAGA mannequins, wearing red hats, being hanged from gallows topped by a Mexican flag," one X user posted. "This hateful display will likely be inciting violence. It goes past free speech. Arrest who did this."

The controversial display appeared as the Trump administration continues to ramp up U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) efforts nationwide.

The Second Ward, located near Downtown Houston, is one of the city's four original neighborhoods and has a predominantly Hispanic population, according to the website for the City of Houston.